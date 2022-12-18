2 Strong 4 Bullies
68-year-old Solon man missing after leaving nursing home

MISSING SOLON MAN(SOLON POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - 68-year-old Keith Wyne Wright walked away from a nursing home facility Sunday at 1 p.m. and has not returned, police say.

Wright went missing at the Stratford Care Rehabilitation and Assisted Living located at 7000 Cochran Rd.

Police say Wright is 5-foot 7-inches, weighs 205 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Wright has difficulty walking and uses a walker for assistance, police say.

Wright was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with yellow writing with red and black pajama pants.

Call or dial 911 if you see Keith Wyne Wright.

