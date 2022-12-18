2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns DE Clowney in concussion protocol, S Johnson hurt

The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end...
New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Clowney is in his second season with the Browns.

He left in the first half to be evaluated for a head injury and didn’t return.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

The 29-year-old Clowney has just two sacks this season, but he’s been disruptive against the run for a Cleveland defense still seeking consistency.

Stefanski said it was too early to know how long Clowney will be out.

The Browns host New Orleans on Saturday.

