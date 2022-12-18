2 Strong 4 Bullies
CAUGHT ON CAM: Lorain Chick-Fil-A employee sprints after car to return customer’s credit card

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The actions of a Chick-Fil-A employee in Lorain to return a customer’s forgotten credit card on Wednesday were all caught on the store’s security camera.

The incident occurred at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Lorain, located at 5400 North Leavitt Rd., at 10:37 a.m. on Dec. 14.

A customer left her credit card inside the store, according to Matt Woods, the store’s owner and operator.

A store employee noticed the forgotten credit card and sprung into action, Woods said.

“The moment I saw this, I knew this was pure gold,” Woods told 19 News. “We have so many employees that hustle day in and day out but this one just made my week.”

Two days and over 10,000 views after the security camera footage was posted on the store’s Facebook page, the customer identified themselves and thanked the employee for “taking the run.”

Woods said it has been a great week in celebrating the employee’s actions and their care for customers, along with some “new-found track star abilities.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

