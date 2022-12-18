2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chardon firefighters battle fire at apartment complex

FILE — A North Mankato firetruck sits idle in a garage at the North Mankato Fire Department in this undated KEYC file photo.(KEYC News Now)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chardon Fire Department battled a fire at the Char Mills Apartments Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived at Char Mills Apartments located at 127 Wilson Mills Rd. around 9:25 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from an apartment room.

Two occupants of the apartment and their dog were able to escape before the fire crew’s arrival, firefighters say.

The two occupants were taken to UH Geauga Hospital and were evaluated and treated, firefighters say.

There were no significant extensions discovered in other apartments, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

