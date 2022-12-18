2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians C Austin Hedges inks $5 million deal with Pittsburgh Pirates, reports say

Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges walks back to the dugout after striking out in the eighth...
Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges walks back to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Guardians C Austin Hedges will not be returning to Cleveland after reportedly signing a $5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Hedges, the 30-year-old who was traded to Cleveland from the San Diego Padres in 2020, held a .163 batting average last year for the AL Central champion Guardians.

Hedges also accumulated 48 hits, 30 RBI’s and 7 home runs with the team.

The move comes days after the Guardians signed Tampa Bay Rays free agent Mike Zunino, another catcher, to a 1-year, $6 million deal.

Cleveland Guardians add Catcher Mike Zunino on 1-year deal

Hedges is an 8-year veteran, accumulating a .189 batting average.

