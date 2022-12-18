Cleveland Guardians C Austin Hedges inks $5 million deal with Pittsburgh Pirates, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Guardians C Austin Hedges will not be returning to Cleveland after reportedly signing a $5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Hedges to Pirates. $5M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 17, 2022

Hedges, the 30-year-old who was traded to Cleveland from the San Diego Padres in 2020, held a .163 batting average last year for the AL Central champion Guardians.

Hedges also accumulated 48 hits, 30 RBI’s and 7 home runs with the team.

The move comes days after the Guardians signed Tampa Bay Rays free agent Mike Zunino, another catcher, to a 1-year, $6 million deal.

Hedges is an 8-year veteran, accumulating a .189 batting average.

