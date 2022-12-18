2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Stefanski: Jadeveon Clowney in concussion protocol, ‘guys will have to step up’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns won Saturday despite losing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a head injury.

Clowney is now in concussion protocol,, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday on a media zoom call.

Safety John Johnson III also has a thigh contusion.

Cleveland’s record is 6-8 after the 13-3 win over Baltimore.

The Browns host New Orleans Saturday at 1 p.m.

