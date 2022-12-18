Kevin Stefanski: Jadeveon Clowney in concussion protocol, ‘guys will have to step up’
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns won Saturday despite losing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a head injury.
Clowney is now in concussion protocol,, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday on a media zoom call.
Safety John Johnson III also has a thigh contusion.
Cleveland’s record is 6-8 after the 13-3 win over Baltimore.
The Browns host New Orleans Saturday at 1 p.m.
