Kevin Stefanski: Jadeveon Clowney in concussion protocol, ‘guys will have to step up’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns won Saturday despite losing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a head injury.

Clowney is now in concussion protocol,, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday on a media zoom call.

Safety John Johnson III also has a thigh contusion.

Cleveland’s record is 6-8 after the 13-3 win over Baltimore.

The Browns host New Orleans Saturday at 1 p.m.

