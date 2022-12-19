$100K bond set for man accused of shooting 2 girls in Shaker Heights
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning to injuring two 14-year-old girls in a drive-by shooting.
Lonnel Terry was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and other gun related charges.
Shaker Heights police said the shooting happened around 7:30 on Nov. 9.
According to officers, the victims, both Shaker Heights residents, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Colwyn Rd. when they were struck.
According to officers, the girls suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital.
Terry is being held on a $100,000 bond and will return to court on Dec. 27.
