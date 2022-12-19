19 First Alert Weather Days: Blizzard conditions forecast at end of week with snow, damaging wind, bitter cold

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The weather will be fairly quiet for the next few days.

The end of the work week will bring a major Winter storm to our area.

Initially, we’ll just experience scattered rain on Thursday.

A cold front will pass through very early Friday morning, causing temperatures to crash.

Any moisture that fell on Thursday will freeze rapidly Friday morning, leading to very slick and dangerous travel conditions early Friday.

BLIZZARD TIMELINE FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Northeast Ohio. It's only Monday so this can (and probably will) change. Serious impacts though regardless. You need to pay attention to the weather later this week. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/xywiFfvJFt — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) December 19, 2022

Rain will change to snow very quickly Friday morning.

19 FIRST ALERT: Northeast Ohio. Dangerous situation setting up Friday and Saturday. Lots to sort through this week. Alter your travel plans if you could. Kelly and I with a full update starting at 4:30 a.m. on 19 News This Morning. pic.twitter.com/mnjbuzpvqG — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) December 19, 2022

Periods of snow will continue through the day on Friday, and even into Saturday.

Snow will be heavy at times.

Wind will be another big element of this storm.

Winds may gust at 40 to 50 mph on Friday, and 50 to 60 mph on Saturday.

The power outage potential is very high Friday into Saturday.

Bitterly cold temperatures will spill into the area on Friday.

Temperatures will fall through the day, bottoming out in the single digits Saturday morning.

On Saturday, the high temperature will be just 13 degrees.

We’ll transition to more of a lake effect snow event by Christmas Day, and that will push the snow out into the Primary Snow Belt for Sunday.

The high temperature on Christmas Day will only be 16 degrees.

Temperatures will dip down into the single digits Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.