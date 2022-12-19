2 men shot and killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Friday.

When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 am they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victims were both seated inside the vehicle parked in the driveway when another vehicle approached and a male exited and fired shots into the victim’s vehicle.

The victims were both males in their early 40′s

The suspect is a male wearing a black mask and all-black clothing,according to police.

No arrests have been made.

The Real-Time Crime Center is assisting investigators with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police detectives at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

