2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

42-year-old man found shot to death inside Akron home, police say

Akron police officers gathered on South High Street as the mayor's overnight curfew went into...
Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller.

Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.

Officials said the caller requested a welfare check after not hearing from the man and finding him unresponsive due to a potential shooting.

Police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials said detectives recovered numerous pieces of evidence from the home.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Fans donate over 12,000 stuffed animals during Cleveland Monsters ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ (video)
Fans donate over 12,000 stuffed animals during Cleveland Monsters ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ (video)
68-year-old Keith Wright walked away from a nursing home facility Sunday at 1 p.m. and has not...
68-year-old Glenwillow man missing after leaving nursing home
Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski after Browns win over Ravens
FILE — A North Mankato firetruck sits idle in a garage at the North Mankato Fire Department in...
Chardon firefighters battle fire at apartment complex