Blizzard conditions forecast at the end of the week with snow, damaging wind, and bitter cold (FIRST ALERT DAYS FRIDAY/SATURDAY)

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mostly cloudy today and chilly. Some leftover light lake effect snow east of Cleveland. High temperatures around 30 degrees. The overall weather pattern will be quiet the first half of the week. All eyes on a major storm that ejects out of Colorado Wednesday night. The energy to develop this storm originated in Siberia. The storm will rapidly intensify in the Southern Plains and will track west of us on Friday. The coldest air mass this season is forecast to grip much of the nation the second half of the week. Many details have yet to be sorted out for northeast Ohio. We can tell you right now with high confidence that wind and bitter cold will be two of the main elements. We still do not know how much snow we will see. Potential wind gusts over 60 mph will lead to widespread damage Friday through Saturday. A true arctic air mass eventually builds in leading to wind chills in the double digits below zero. We want to stress that there will be major travel disruptions as the week wears on across the country. This will be one of the top national stories this week.

