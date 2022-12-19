2 Strong 4 Bullies
Careless smoking causes deadly fire, Mentor firefighters say

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters announced Monday smoking was the cause of a deadly mobile home fire over the weekend which killed a 63-year-old woman.

Firefighters responded to the Mentor Green Mobile Estates around 2 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor noticed heavy smoke and called 911.

When they arrived, firefighters said they made an “aggressive interior fire attack” and were able to find the resident inside her home, but she had already died from the heat and smoke conditions.

She has been identified as Julie Insley.

We are sad to report that on Sunday December 12th we were called to Mentor Green Mobile Estates for a reported...

Posted by Mentor Fire Department on Monday, December 19, 2022

Firefighters added there were smoke detectors in the home.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to her family for their loss,” posted Mentor firefighters on their Facebook page.

