Cleveland police cruiser hit after responding to a car fire, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser got into a car accident early Monday while responding to a car fire on the Innerbelt Bridge, police say.

Police say the officer was struck by another car at East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The driver and the officer were not injured during the crash, police say.

The civilian driver is believed to be at fault, police say.

I-90 was shut down for a short while until the car fire was put out.

