2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police cruiser hit after responding to a car fire, police say

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser got into a car accident early Monday while responding to a car fire on the Innerbelt Bridge, police say.

Police say the officer was struck by another car at East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The driver and the officer were not injured during the crash, police say.

The civilian driver is believed to be at fault, police say.

I-90 was shut down for a short while until the car fire was put out.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

How the strong winter storms in Northeast Ohio can impact your Christmas travel plans
How the strong winter storms in Northeast Ohio can impact your Christmas travel plans
3 hospitalized, firefighter hurt following house fire in Lorain County, officials say
3 hospitalized, firefighter hurt following house fire in Lorain County, officials say
weather
Northeast Ohio weather: 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Friday and Saturday
Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on...
42-year-old man found shot to death inside Akron home, police say