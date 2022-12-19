Cleveland police cruiser hit after responding to a car fire, police say
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser got into a car accident early Monday while responding to a car fire on the Innerbelt Bridge, police say.
Police say the officer was struck by another car at East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
The driver and the officer were not injured during the crash, police say.
The civilian driver is believed to be at fault, police say.
I-90 was shut down for a short while until the car fire was put out.
