Cleveland police release new information on 19-year-old shot multiple times in car

Below is a previous report from 19 News about the shooting. Return for updates.
By Avery Williams and Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about the homicide of a 19-year-old man who was gunned down in a car in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood.

The deadly shooting took place in daylight hours around 4:45 p.m. Friday on East 149th Street just north of St Clair Avenue.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Deandre Woods.

Cleveland police say officers found Woods slumped in a vehicle with gunshots wounds to his face, neck and body.

Officials pronounced him deceased at the scene.

According to police, their preliminary investigation suggests Woods was stopped at a stop sign when he was shot.

Cleveland police say the shooter may have been a passenger inside the car.

There are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, and a reward may be available.

