Donovan Mitchell selected NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a Monday it has been for Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and he has not taken the court yet to face his former team the Utah Jazz.

Along with talking about facing his former friends at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse already, Mitchell receive an early Christmas present for the NBA.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 9 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 12-18). pic.twitter.com/T0AaAW6xsy — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 19, 2022

Donovan has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for week nine of the 2022-2023 NBA season. It’s the first time Mitchell has won the honor since joining the Cavaliers via trade back in September. Mitchell won the award in the western conference three times as a member of the Jazz.

Mitchell led the Cavaliers to a 3-1 record this past week, will all three victories coming against teams with winning records. The sixth-year guard averaged 32.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, while shooting .539 from the field, .425 from three-point range and .882 from the foul line.

Mitchell’s honor marks the 65th time in Cavaliers franchise history that a player has been selected as the Eastern Conference player of the week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.