2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Donovan Mitchell selected NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

4th time All-Star guard has been honored, 1st with Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a Monday it has been for Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and he has not taken the court yet to face his former team the Utah Jazz.

Along with talking about facing his former friends at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse already, Mitchell receive an early Christmas present for the NBA.

Donovan has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for week nine of the 2022-2023 NBA season. It’s the first time Mitchell has won the honor since joining the Cavaliers via trade back in September. Mitchell won the award in the western conference three times as a member of the Jazz.

Mitchell led the Cavaliers to a 3-1 record this past week, will all three victories coming against teams with winning records. The sixth-year guard averaged 32.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, while shooting .539 from the field, .425 from three-point range and .882 from the foul line.

Mitchell’s honor marks the 65th time in Cavaliers franchise history that a player has been selected as the Eastern Conference player of the week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Lorain Chick-Fil-A employee sprints after car to return customer’s credit card
Lorain Chick-Fil-A employee sprints after car to return customer’s credit card
Tiarra stolen cars
Tiarra stolen cars
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell meets with the media on Monday December 19, 2022 at...
Donovan Mitchell ready to face former team for 1st time
Careless smoking causes deadly fire, Mentor firefighters say