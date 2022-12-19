2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police

Smith
Smith(Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning.

The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen.

Police said officers were met at the door by an Elyria man later identified as Quanteese Smith, 29.

Smith told officers the woman who reported the purse stolen was not there and was staying at the Journey Inn.

That’s when officers said they found Smith had outstanding warrants with Parma police and Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for failure to comply.

According to police, officers returned to Yorktown Lane to arrest Smith but he had left the residence.

Police said officers located Smith walking southbound on Lorain Boulevard around 1:10 a.m. and told him to come to their cruiser.

Smith walked over to the driver’s side door where police asked him to take his hands out of his pockets, officers said.

Officers then told Smith he was under arrest for a confirmed warrant from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, Smith pushed off the patrol cruiser and began running across six lanes of active traffic.

Police said officers were following Smith when he ran down through a ditch and dove headfirst over a fence near the Old Days Inn & Suites.

Police say after 30 minutes of searching, officers located Smith near the westside entrance of Johnny K’s Powersports.

Officers said they searched Smith and found two glass pipes, a clear bag of cocaine, a bag of marijuana, a chore boy, and a cigar.

Smith was arrested on the following charges, according to police:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Obstructing official business
  • Resisting arrest
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Marijuana possession

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

North Royalton Police file photo
Rescue safety training at North Royalton Elementary School
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
Saudi Arabian man living in Cleveland Heights indicted on weapons charges
Improving communication in a crisis
Improving crisis response times