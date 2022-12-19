Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning.

The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen.

Police said officers were met at the door by an Elyria man later identified as Quanteese Smith, 29.

Smith told officers the woman who reported the purse stolen was not there and was staying at the Journey Inn.

That’s when officers said they found Smith had outstanding warrants with Parma police and Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for failure to comply.

According to police, officers returned to Yorktown Lane to arrest Smith but he had left the residence.

Police said officers located Smith walking southbound on Lorain Boulevard around 1:10 a.m. and told him to come to their cruiser.

Smith walked over to the driver’s side door where police asked him to take his hands out of his pockets, officers said.

Officers then told Smith he was under arrest for a confirmed warrant from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, Smith pushed off the patrol cruiser and began running across six lanes of active traffic.

Police said officers were following Smith when he ran down through a ditch and dove headfirst over a fence near the Old Days Inn & Suites.

Police say after 30 minutes of searching, officers located Smith near the westside entrance of Johnny K’s Powersports.

Officers said they searched Smith and found two glass pipes, a clear bag of cocaine, a bag of marijuana, a chore boy, and a cigar.

Smith was arrested on the following charges, according to police:

Possession of cocaine

Obstructing official business

Resisting arrest

Drug paraphernalia

Marijuana possession

