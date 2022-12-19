Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for deadly shooting at gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand jury indicted a 32-year-old Cleveland man for a deadly shooting at a Cleveland gas station.

Bobby Buchanan Jr. was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with order of police officer, and attempted murder.

Cleveland police said Buchanan fatally shot a 50-year-old Euclid father at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

According to police, Anthony Wynn was shot in the abdomen and thigh and died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

Police said Wynn was at one gas pump and Buchanan was at a separate gas pump when the shooting happened.

After the shooting, Buchanan fled the scene.

Bobby D. Buchanan Jr. is accused of killing a Euclid father at a gas stsation. ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

He was taken into custody by Cleveland police on Dec. 4.

Buchanan is being held on a $1 million bond and will return to court on Dec. 22.

