Jazz rule Sexton out for Cleveland homecoming

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Collin Sexton will not get to see the floor on Monday night when Utah comes to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Jazz Injury Report (as of 12/18):



QUESTIONABLE - Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain)



OUT - Collin Sexton (right hamstring strain)



OUT - Johnny Juzang (G League - Two-Way) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 18, 2022

Sexton was shipped to Utah in the offseason blockbuster trade that brought Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland. He has not played since December 7th. Sexton has averaged 14 points per game on 49% shooting.

Mitchell has been a sensation for the Cavaliers averaging more than 29 points per game.

