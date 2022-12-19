2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jazz rule Sexton out for Cleveland homecoming

Utah Jazz's Collin Sexton (2) and Jordan Clarkson, right, react at the end of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Collin Sexton will not get to see the floor on Monday night when Utah comes to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Sexton was shipped to Utah in the offseason blockbuster trade that brought Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland. He has not played since December 7th. Sexton has averaged 14 points per game on 49% shooting.

Mitchell has been a sensation for the Cavaliers averaging more than 29 points per game.

