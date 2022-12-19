Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) Approximately 42 dogs mostly Beagles were taken away from a home located in the 1600 block of Waterbury Avenue Monday afternoon, according to Lakewood Police Capt. Gary Stone.

Lakewood Police rescue dozens of dogs from a home December 19, 2022 (19 News Viewer)

A concerned resident called authorities about the horrible living conditions that the dogs were forced to live in.

Police said the residence was littered with feces.

The Rocky River Animal Control Officer assisted at the scene.

The dogs will be taken to the Lakewood Animal shelter and others in the area to get checked out.

Police said a man in his late 60′s lives in the home.

The case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

The residence was declared uninhabitable by the law department.

The Lakewood Human Services unit is assisting the resident with alternative housing.

