No charges will be filed in Parma Amber Alert, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police announced Monday there will be no charges filed in connection with the Amber Alert incident from Saturday, Dec. 17.

According to a Parma police, due to the “female’s lack of cooperation, we don’t have much to go on.”

Police issued an Amber Alert after a one-year-old boy and his mother were kidnapped by the child’s father at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

Jaden Snowden-Ferguson was found safe just 3 p.m. Saturday in Cleveland.

Jaden’s mother was also kidnapped and found safe.

