Resuce safety training at North Royalton Elementary School

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Royalton police and fire departments will be conducting rescue training at the North Royalton Elementary School on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials say the training will simulate a mass casualty event and will involve emergency driving, flashing lights, sirens, loud noises, and shouting.

The noise may be audible to local residences and along Valley Parkway in the area of the elementary school, officials say.

The elementary school property will be secured during this drill and it’s not open to the public.

Officials say all communications from the site will begin with the phrase “This is a Drill”.

The training will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

