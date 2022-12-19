2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Saudi Arabian man living in Cleveland Heights indicted on weapons charges

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saudi Arabian man, living in Cleveland Heights, was indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of smuggling goods from the United States.

Cleveland FBI agents said Abdulrahman Zalah, 30, attempted to export more than 50 automatic and semi-automatic rifle barrels from the United States since April 2022.

According to court documents, a firearms manufacturer reached out to the FBI in October 2022 when they became suspicious of Zalah’s purchasing behavior.

Agents said Zalah did not have an export license from the United States Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Remains of missing Toledo teens found at site of burnt down home, man faces murder charges
Image Source - Lyft
Arrive Alive: Free rides for Summit County residents during Christmas, New Year’s holidays
Lonnel Terry (Source: Shaker Heights police)
$100K bond set for man accused of shooting 2 girls in Shaker Heights
Bobby D. Buchanan , Jr. (Source: Cleveland police)
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for deadly shooting at gas station