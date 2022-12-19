Saudi Arabian man living in Cleveland Heights indicted on weapons charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saudi Arabian man, living in Cleveland Heights, was indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of smuggling goods from the United States.

Cleveland FBI agents said Abdulrahman Zalah, 30, attempted to export more than 50 automatic and semi-automatic rifle barrels from the United States since April 2022.

According to court documents, a firearms manufacturer reached out to the FBI in October 2022 when they became suspicious of Zalah’s purchasing behavior.

Agents said Zalah did not have an export license from the United States Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.