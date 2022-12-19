2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Glenville Head Football Coach receives honor at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards in January
Ted Ginn, Sr. explores issues plaguing black youth, offers blueprint for success
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor.

Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville football coach will be the 2022 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Ginn Sr. will receive the honor on January 25, 2023 at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards ceremony.

Ginn lead the Tarblooders to the school’s first state championship in football back on December 3. Glenville became the first Cleveland public school to win a state title in football. He’s also won five state championships in boys track since becoming Glenville’s head coach of that spring sport in 2002.

Ginn becomes the first Cleveland Municipal School District football coach to receive the honor from the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and the second Cleveland high school football coach honored. Recently retired St. Ignatius legendary coach Chuck Kyle was honored back in 2008.

Ginn’s program at Glenville has produced 22 NFL players including his son Ted Ginn Jr., Troy Smith, Marshawn Lattimore and Donte Whitner.

In 2007, Ginn established the Ginn Academy, an all-boys high school for urban youth in the greater Cleveland area.

His coaching and mentorship have assisted over 300 student-athletes in attending college post-high school graduation, including providing more than 100 scholarships for Division I schools. This effort secured the Tarblooder’s program a third-place national ranking for student-athlete recipients of Division I scholarships.

Ginn Sr. joins the likes of Cleveland sports legends Jim Brown, Bob Feller, Joe Tait, Austin Carr, Bernie Kosar, Mike Hargrove, Sandy Alomar Jr. and Zydrunas Ilgauskas as winners of the award since its inception in 2002.

