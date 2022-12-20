16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 15

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Quron Robinson, who has been missing since Dec. 15.

On that date, Robinson was with his mother in her car when he got out and ran beyond a Euclid apartment complex until she could no longer see him, according to police.

Police said Robinson has not returned home, however, he called his mother with an unknown phone number to tell her he was alright, but not coming back.

If you see this runaway teen or know where he may be, call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-07287.

Quron Robinson (Euclid Police)

Quron Robinson (Euclid Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.