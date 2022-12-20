2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 15

Quron Robinson
Quron Robinson(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Quron Robinson, who has been missing since Dec. 15.

On that date, Robinson was with his mother in her car when he got out and ran beyond a Euclid apartment complex until she could no longer see him, according to police.

Police said Robinson has not returned home, however, he called his mother with an unknown phone number to tell her he was alright, but not coming back.

If you see this runaway teen or know where he may be, call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-07287.

Quron Robinson
Quron Robinson(Euclid Police)
Quron Robinson
Quron Robinson(Euclid Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Warrensville Heights no hea
Apartment tenant battles broken heating system ahead of winter storm
Eddie Johnson was ,killed there at age 42
Akron man shot and killed in his home was a ‘loving soul’ to many, according to family
Apartment tenant battles broken heating system ahead of winter storm
Apartment tenant battles broken heating system ahead of winter storm
42-year-old Eddie Johnson was shot and killed in his Akron home Sunday afternoon.
Akron man shot and killed in his home was a ‘loving soul’ to many, according to family