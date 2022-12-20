2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Days: End of week storm to bring damaging winds, snow, bitter cold

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather team continues to track a major Winter storm arriving later this week.

The storm will be developing near St. Louis by Thursday afternoon, rapidly intensifying as it moves toward the Toledo area Thursday night.

Rain will overspread our area on Thursday.

If the rain arrives early enough Thursday morning, it will briefly mix with a little snow.

As temperatures warm into the 40s, any mixed precipitation will quickly change to rain.

By Friday morning, temperatures will be rapidly crashing into the twenties and teens, and any moisture left on the ground from Thursday’s rain will freeze quickly.

Roads will be icy early in the morning, and then snow will begin to fall.

The combination of ice, snow, and gusty winds will make for hazardous travel on Friday morning.

We may get a brief reprieve in the snow around lunchtime Friday before more snow moves in through the afternoon and into the evening.

Periods of snow will continue through Saturday.

By Saturday night into Sunday, the system snow will have departed and lake effect snow will take its place.

Snow Belt communities will have to contend with lake effect snow through the day on Sunday.

High winds will also be an issue with this system.

Friday, we will experience wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Saturday, wind gusts may exceed 50 mph.

Each day, power outages will be a concern.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team asks that you please plan accordingly, in case you lose power.

The other major component to this storm system will be bitterly cold temperatures.

Once temperatures dip into the teens on Friday afternoon, they’ll only get colder.

Friday night through Christmas night, temperatures will fall into the single digits.

Afternoon highs from Friday through Christmas Day will only climb into the teens!

Winds will, of course, make it feel as if it’s below 0 degrees for quite some time.

