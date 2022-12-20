21-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison murdering teen
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 17-year-old boy after an Akron apartment fight met his fate in court on Dec. 19 - to spend the rest of his days locked up.
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced 21-year-old Leeric Campbell of Alphada Avenue to life in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Dontez Burns in Feb. 2021.
Campbell claimed Burns stole money from him, got in a fight, and shot the teen, Walsh said.
He will be eligible for parole after serving 26 years in prison, according to Walsh.
Walsh said a Summit County jury found Campbell guilty of these charges on Aug. 26:
• Aggravated murder with firearm specifications
• Murder with firearm specifications
• 2 counts of involuntary manslaughter with firearm specifications
• Aggravated burglary with a firearm specification
• Aggravated robbery with a firearm specification
• 2 counts of kidnapping with firearm specifications
• Felonious assault with a firearm specification
• Tampering with evidence
Jaemeir Gooden was with Campbell at the time of the shooting, Walsh said.
Walsh listed the following charges Jaemeir Gooden pled guilty to in Dec. 2021:
• Involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification
• Tampering with evidence
Judge Oldfield sentenced Gooden to 15-20.5 years in prison, according to Walsh.
