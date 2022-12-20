21-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison murdering teen

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 17-year-old boy after an Akron apartment fight met his fate in court on Dec. 19 - to spend the rest of his days locked up.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced 21-year-old Leeric Campbell of Alphada Avenue to life in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Dontez Burns in Feb. 2021.

Campbell claimed Burns stole money from him, got in a fight, and shot the teen, Walsh said.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 26 years in prison, according to Walsh.

Walsh said a Summit County jury found Campbell guilty of these charges on Aug. 26:

• Aggravated murder with firearm specifications

• Murder with firearm specifications

• 2 counts of involuntary manslaughter with firearm specifications

• Aggravated burglary with a firearm specification

• Aggravated robbery with a firearm specification

• 2 counts of kidnapping with firearm specifications

• Felonious assault with a firearm specification

• Tampering with evidence

Leeric Campbell (Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

Jaemeir Gooden was with Campbell at the time of the shooting, Walsh said.

Walsh listed the following charges Jaemeir Gooden pled guilty to in Dec. 2021:

• Involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification

• Tampering with evidence

Judge Oldfield sentenced Gooden to 15-20.5 years in prison, according to Walsh.

