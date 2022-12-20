42-year-old victim identified in Akron shooting

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller.

Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.

Officials said the caller requested a welfare check after not hearing from the man, later identified as Eddie Johnson III, and finding him unresponsive due to a potential shooting.

Police found Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials said detectives recovered numerous pieces of evidence from the home.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

