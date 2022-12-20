Akron man shot and killed in his home was a ‘loving soul’ to many, according to family

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - 42-year-old Eddie Johnson was shot and killed in his Akron home Sunday afternoon.

Johnson, known for opening his house to people in need, fell victim to violence when someone his family believes he knew, shot him to death.

A family member found him dead after going to check on him after not hearing from him in a while.

Harry Boomer spoke to his god brother who found him.

“It was mortifying. It was horrible to be honest. I walked up and tried to open the door after knocking. The door was slightly open. I went ahead and opened up the door the rest of the way. I checked in the first two rooms. I didn’t see him but, but something told me of his presence. I felt it. I didn’t want it to be so but, I walked into his bedroom and saw him face up.”

The Akron Police department is asking for the public’s help to find and arrest Eddie Johnson’s killer.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.