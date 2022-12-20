2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron man shot and killed in his home was a ‘loving soul’ to many, according to family

By Harry Boomer
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - 42-year-old Eddie Johnson was shot and killed in his Akron home Sunday afternoon.

Johnson, known for opening his house to people in need, fell victim to violence when someone his family believes he knew, shot him to death.

A family member found him dead after going to check on him after not hearing from him in a while.

Harry Boomer spoke to his god brother who found him.

“It was mortifying. It was horrible to be honest. I walked up and tried to open the door after knocking. The door was slightly open. I went ahead and opened up the door the rest of the way. I checked in the first two rooms. I didn’t see him but, but something told me of his presence. I felt it. I didn’t want it to be so but, I walked into his bedroom and saw him face up.”

The Akron Police department is asking for the public’s help to find and arrest Eddie Johnson’s killer.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Warrensville Heights no hea
Apartment tenant battles broken heating system ahead of winter storm
Quron Robinson
16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 15
Apartment tenant battles broken heating system ahead of winter storm
Apartment tenant battles broken heating system ahead of winter storm
42-year-old Eddie Johnson was shot and killed in his Akron home Sunday afternoon.
Akron man shot and killed in his home was a ‘loving soul’ to many, according to family