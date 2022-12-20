AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after 5-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft.

One of the boys was found at Dayton International Airport, according to police, who believe the car was in an accident, finding heavy left side damage and purple paint on the Honda.

Police also named a suspect in the abduction, 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson.

Nalah Tamiko Jackson (Source: Columbus Police)

Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord, was stolen around 9:45 p.m. Monday night from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street.

The mother of the twins had left the car running with the boys inside, according to police, while she entered the store to pick up a Door Dash order.

Police said after entering the store, she turned around and the car was gone with the twins inside.

The Honda Accord is missing the front bumper, police said, and has a torn temporary tag on the rear bumper, alongside a white bumper sticker that says “Westside City Toys.”

The missing child was last seen wearing a brown outfit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4701.

