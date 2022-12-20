Apartment tenant battles broken heating system ahead of winter storm

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is forced to live without working heat ahead of a huge winter storm barreling towards Northeast Ohio.

“The building is dirty, it’s very unclean, we have trash throughout the building, the heating systems, they’re not working so it’s freezing in here off and on,” said Harley, an apartment tenant at Highland Woods South Tower who didn’t want to give her last name.

These problems have been plaguing Harley for months.

She has lived in Highland Woods in Warrensville Heights for a year.

During that time, she’s been struggling to stay warm in her own home.

“When the temperature drops, the issue is, this thing drops,” said Harley, talking about her thermostat.

Despite cranking the thermostat, it only gets so warm. Monday, that was 63 degrees, which isn’t bad. Some days, her home only gets into the 50′s.

Another huge, smelly problem is the trash.

Harley’s view from her balcony includes a diaper in a tree, pizza boxes scattered throughout the yard, and trash bags. Harley says maintenance had already cleaned for the day.

After making countless maintenance requests and calls, paying her rent on time, and still being ignored, she called the 19 Troubleshooters to get help.

We started with the property managers, who took over in February.

They refused to talk, referring us to their attorneys.

Their attorneys forwarded us to a voicemail, but they did call us back hours later.

An attorney with Powers Freidman Linn told us the trash problem is caused by tenants misusing the trash shoots.

She said management is aware of the mess, but clean every day but Sunday the best they can.

As for Harley’s heating problem, the attorney said last time management checked her thermostat, it was set at 72 degrees.

After telling her Harley’s thermostat was at 63 degrees Monday, the attorney said she would look into the issue further.

In the meantime, Harley will get a space heater delivered.

We also reached out to Warrensville Heights to see if they were aware of the issues at Highland Woods and whether they had cited the property managers.

We haven’t heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.