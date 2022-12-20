2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns designate Center Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve

Cleveland offensive lineman suffered knee injury vs. Bills November 20
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to pass during an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson could be taking snaps from his second center this Saturday against the New Orleans Saints. It has been the center of attention along the offensive line as four different lineman have played the position this season due to injuries.

Tuesday the Browns announced that center Ethan Pocic has been designated to return from injured reserve. Pocic missed the Browns previous four games due to a knee injury suffered on November 20 against the Buffalo Bills.

He started the first ten games of the season after Nick Harris suffered a season ending injury. Hjalte Froholdt replaced Pocic on November 20 and started the last four games.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Debate heats up over ice in Cleveland Heights rink
Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on...
42-year-old victim identified in Akron shooting
Andre Lovett (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man wanted for multiple carjackings, armed robberies
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Coroner: Cause of death still under investigation for missing Toledo teens found in burned home