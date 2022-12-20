Browns designate Center Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson could be taking snaps from his second center this Saturday against the New Orleans Saints. It has been the center of attention along the offensive line as four different lineman have played the position this season due to injuries.

We have designated C Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2022

Tuesday the Browns announced that center Ethan Pocic has been designated to return from injured reserve. Pocic missed the Browns previous four games due to a knee injury suffered on November 20 against the Buffalo Bills.

He started the first ten games of the season after Nick Harris suffered a season ending injury. Hjalte Froholdt replaced Pocic on November 20 and started the last four games.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.