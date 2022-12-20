Browns-Saints looking at a frigid Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio is looking at a very cold weekend and there happens to be a Browns game scheduled right in the middle of it.

On Saturday afternoon at 1 at First Energy Stadium the Browns and Saints will kick off in Week 16 of the NFL season. The league is playing a lot of Saturday games to avoid the Christmas holiday on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, when asked about the weather and how it pertains to the kicking game, gave an answer that could have applied to any facet of the game. “I do think there is an element to that for sure. Our stadium being on the lake, you are going to deal with the elements and you are going to deal with the cold,” he said on his Sunday Zoom call with reporters. “You are going to deal with the cold this week as you look at the forecast. Certainly, the wind picks up. I don’t think the wind was real big factor yesterday. That is part of the elements that really both teams have to deal with. I think there is not an advantage or disadvantage in that since both teams have to deal with that.”

BLIZZARD TIMELINE FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Northeast Ohio. It's only Monday so this can (and probably will) change. Serious impacts though regardless. You need to pay attention to the weather later this week. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/xywiFfvJFt — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) December 19, 2022

The Browns offense is still adjusting to having Deshaun Watson under center. Brutally cold wind and temperatures will be just one more thing they will have to overcome.

