2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Browns playoff hopes slim, still alive

What all needs to happen to appear in postseason?
Cleveland Browns Logo on Field
Cleveland Browns Logo on Field(MGN)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns chances of making the playoffs are about as slim as the chances the impending Christmas weekend snowstorm is of missing Northeast Ohio completely.

As the NFL enters week 16 of the 2022-2023 season, the 6-8 Browns are currently in 12th place in the AFC standings.

The top seven teams advance to the postseason. Being five spots out of the final AFC playoff spot is certainly a tough hill to climb with just three games remaining in the season.

Currently, the Browns chances of making the playoffs is at 0.7%

Currently, the Browns only hold a tiebreaker against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Of course that could change because they face off in Pittsburgh to end the regular season.

So what all needs to happen for the Browns to make the playoffs. Well here is your answer.

Obviously it starts with the Browns winning out to finish the season with a record of 9-8. It’s not out of the question that can happen.

Cleveland is a three point favorite over the New Orleans Saints this Saturday. The impending winter storm should be to the Browns advantage as the Saints play their home games in a dome. Road games at Washington and Pittsburgh are winnable as well.

After that well, it gets very complicated. Elimination takes place if any of the following three teams win in at least once over the course of the final three games:

- Baltimore Ravens

- Los Angeles Chargers

- Miami Dolphins

The Browns don’t hold any tie breakers over any of these teams. They lost head to head matchups with the Chargers and Dolphins. They split with the Ravens but Baltimore has a better overall record.

The Browns also need the following teams to lose at least once:

- New York Jets

- New England Patriots

Cleveland needs the following teams to lose twice

- Jacksonville Jaguars

- Tennessee Titans

- Las Vegas Raiders

The Jets and Jaguars kick off week 16 on Thursday night. Hopefully that game does not end in a tie. How big is the Browns week two loss to the Jets look now.

The Jaguars are also chasing the Titans for the AFC South division title. They meet in week 18. Jacksonville is in Houston in week 17.

Before the season finale in Jacksonville, Tennessee performs a Texas two step of home games against Houston and Dallas.

The Raiders face the Steelers on Saturday. It won’t be easy to do, but the Browns need to ask Pittsburgh for a Christmas gift, a win over Las Vegas.

New England still has Cincinnati, Miami and Buffalo on the schedule. Bill Belichick and the Patriots could easy go 0-3.

As for the Dolphins, they can easily win out against the Green Bay Packers, Patriots and Jets.

The Chargers travel to Indianapolis then conclude the season against the Rams and Denver Broncos. All winnable games.

The Jets have to travel cross country to face the Seattle Seahawks in week 17. That won’t be easy.

Baltimore hosts Atlanta and Pittsburgh and finishes the season in Cincinnati.

The Browns need five of these scenarios to happen for them to make the playoffs for the second time in three season.

So you’re saying there’s a chance. Yes, I am, but don’t expect Santa to leave that gift under the tree this Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Gov. Mike DeWine recaps 2022 and his plans for 2023
Gov. DeWine interview
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to pass during an NFL football game...
Browns designate Center Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve