Cleveland Browns playoff hopes slim, still alive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns chances of making the playoffs are about as slim as the chances the impending Christmas weekend snowstorm is of missing Northeast Ohio completely.

As the NFL enters week 16 of the 2022-2023 season, the 6-8 Browns are currently in 12th place in the AFC standings.

The top seven teams advance to the postseason. Being five spots out of the final AFC playoff spot is certainly a tough hill to climb with just three games remaining in the season.

Currently, the Browns chances of making the playoffs is at 0.7%

Cleveland’s playoff chances up to 0.7%, according to ESPN FPI #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 19, 2022

Currently, the Browns only hold a tiebreaker against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Of course that could change because they face off in Pittsburgh to end the regular season.

So what all needs to happen for the Browns to make the playoffs. Well here is your answer.

Obviously it starts with the Browns winning out to finish the season with a record of 9-8. It’s not out of the question that can happen.

Cleveland is a three point favorite over the New Orleans Saints this Saturday. The impending winter storm should be to the Browns advantage as the Saints play their home games in a dome. Road games at Washington and Pittsburgh are winnable as well.

After that well, it gets very complicated. Elimination takes place if any of the following three teams win in at least once over the course of the final three games:

- Baltimore Ravens

- Los Angeles Chargers

- Miami Dolphins

The Browns don’t hold any tie breakers over any of these teams. They lost head to head matchups with the Chargers and Dolphins. They split with the Ravens but Baltimore has a better overall record.

The Browns also need the following teams to lose at least once:

- New York Jets

- New England Patriots

Cleveland needs the following teams to lose twice

- Jacksonville Jaguars

- Tennessee Titans

- Las Vegas Raiders

The Jets and Jaguars kick off week 16 on Thursday night. Hopefully that game does not end in a tie. How big is the Browns week two loss to the Jets look now.

The Jaguars are also chasing the Titans for the AFC South division title. They meet in week 18. Jacksonville is in Houston in week 17.

Before the season finale in Jacksonville, Tennessee performs a Texas two step of home games against Houston and Dallas.

The Raiders face the Steelers on Saturday. It won’t be easy to do, but the Browns need to ask Pittsburgh for a Christmas gift, a win over Las Vegas.

New England still has Cincinnati, Miami and Buffalo on the schedule. Bill Belichick and the Patriots could easy go 0-3.

As for the Dolphins, they can easily win out against the Green Bay Packers, Patriots and Jets.

The Chargers travel to Indianapolis then conclude the season against the Rams and Denver Broncos. All winnable games.

The Jets have to travel cross country to face the Seattle Seahawks in week 17. That won’t be easy.

Baltimore hosts Atlanta and Pittsburgh and finishes the season in Cincinnati.

The Browns need five of these scenarios to happen for them to make the playoffs for the second time in three season.

So you’re saying there’s a chance. Yes, I am, but don’t expect Santa to leave that gift under the tree this Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.