Cleveland Clinic doctor charged with kidnapping, gross sexual imposition

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Clinic doctor is charged with three counts of kidnapping and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Dr. Omar Massoud, 66, of Westlake is a gastroenterologist specializing in adult gastroenterology. Massoud was arrested on Dec. 16.

Dr. Omar Massoud
Dr. Omar Massoud((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to the court documents, the alleged crimes happened on March 25, Nov. 11 and Nov. 28. No details have been released at this time.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. We have processes for employees and patients to report any concerns, which are then thoroughly investigated. We immediately reported the accusations to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and are fully cooperating with the investigations. Following a thorough internal investigation, this physician has been terminated. We care deeply about patient safety and any form of misconduct is not tolerated.”

