Cleveland man murdered at gas station in the city’s Central neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in custody for a murder at a gas station on the city’s East side early Saturday morning.

Cleveland police said the suspect, whose name is not being released, shot and killed Danardo Lumbus, 54, of Cleveland. just before 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of Woodland Ave.

Police said Lumbus was shot after he got out of his vehicle at the gas station. Lumbus did return fire, said police.

After the shooting, the suspect stole Lumbus’s vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle has since been recovered.

