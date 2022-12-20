2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland mom’s Kia stolen with Christmas gifts inside; now she’s fighting insurance

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the time of year when many people are in the Christmas spirit. But that’s not the case for one Cleveland mom.

The woman’s Kia Sportage was stolen just days before Thanksgiving. Police eventually found it two weeks later, but it was a total mess.

“They messed up the rim, the front tire blew out, they ripped off my gas cap, they destroyed all the seats,” Shanel Constantino said.

She left Christmas gifts and a laptop inside her car. All those items are gone. She has been driving a rental car since the incident and fighting her insurance company.

“They’re only covering $15,000 of the $19,000 that’s owed. I can’t get financed anywhere, no banks are picking me up, even though I have a 100 positive payment history.”

Christmas isn’t looking as merry as she planned. Time will soon run out for the rental car, leaving her scrambling for a way to get around.

“It hurts, it hurts. The fact that these thefts are still going on in the city after everything that has occurred in the city,” Constantino said. “All these families who have loss their Kias and Hyundais. I can only imagine what other families are going through.”

Constantino said not only has this put a damper on her Christmas spirit, but the look on her children’s faces is what hurts the most.

“Both of my kids just keep asking when are we going to get our car back mommy, they don’t understand,” she said.

She is hoping car companies can have a heart during the holidays.

“Kia needs to step up and do something in regards to all their clients or these banks need to understand not everybody’s credit score remains the same from the time they purchased their vehicle,” Constantino said.

If you would like to help Constantino, please send her an email at nellys.concina87@gmail.com

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Gov. Mike DeWine recaps 2022 and his plans for 2023
ODOT prepares for holiday storm
ODOT prepares for the holiday winter storm
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Cleveland Browns Logo on Field
Cleveland Browns playoff hopes slim, still alive