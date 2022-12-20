Cleveland postal inspector confirms thefts from blue boxes as thieves target Christmas cash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With Christmas cash and checks floating through the mail, local and federal officials are working together to crack down on a trend of mailbox thefts throughout Northern Ohio.

Earlier this month, the Broadview Heights Police Department said it received 40 complaints dating back to July.

Middleburg Heights Police Chief Edward Tomba told 19 News his officers were asked by the postal inspector to assist in surveillance of suspected mail thieves.

“The US Postal Inspection Service is aware of the recent trend in blue box thefts in Northern Ohio and is actively working several investigations with the assistance from our local law enforcement partners,” said Inspector Ian Ortega. “As these are active investigations, the Inspection Service cannot provide specifics regarding these matters, as to not jeopardize the integrity of the cases.”

Multiple police departments have confirmed reports of checks being altered and cashed. There have also been reports of the thieves either breaking into the boxes or somehow obtaining keys to get into them with ease.

“Customers are encouraged to use collection boxes during normal operating hours,” Ortega said. “After operating hours (specifically after the last posted collection box time), customers are encouraged to drop off mail INSIDE the Post Office. There are many Post Offices with 24-hour lobby access. Customers can find lobby hours via the following website: https://tools.usps.com/find-location.

On Monday, Broadview Heights resident Deb Conroy dropped off her Christmas cards at a downtown Cleveland post office.

“I think it’s horrible,” she said of the thefts. “There are so many vermin that just ... it’s really hard to take when you know they’re doing it for a living,” she said. “That’s why I went inside. I don’t trust the boxes. You hear about them stealing the key and stuff.”

If anyone has any information related to the blue collection box thefts, please contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. Any information will be kept confidential.

