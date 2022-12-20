2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Community West Foundation hosts Socks + donation drive to keep homeless warm during cold months

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) -Think about your socks. It’s easy to forget about them but this time of year they’re indispensable.

One local organization is collecting unique items for those in need this holiday season and some other warm-weather gear.

Community West Foundation hosted a Socks+ donation drive at Common Threads in Fairview Park Monday, collecting items for those who are unhoused.

General Manager Anthony Briggs says the gifts have been rolling in.

“Yeah, people are super generous, my favorite part of the job is seeing how generous people are all the time and they come, they give of their time, their effort, their money and they allow us to give it off to others in need to make our world a little bit better,” said Briggs.

Community West started Socks + in 2014 after finding that socks are the number one requested item from those who are homeless.

Monetary donations are always welcome and can be made online at SocksPlus.org or mailed to the Community West Foundation office located at 800 Sharon Drive, Suite C, Westlake, OH 44145. A gift of just $10 will help purchase 10 pairs of socks. A larger donation provides socks PLUS gloves, hats, boots, and other necessities that are so desperately needed. When you support Socks+, 100% of your donation is used to provide caring assistance to our struggling neighbors.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Careless smoking causes deadly fire, Mentor firefighters say
No charges will be filed in Parma Amber Alert, police say
Image Source - Lyft
Arrive Alive: Free rides for Summit County residents during Christmas, New Year’s holidays
Lonnel Terry (Source: Shaker Heights police)
$100K bond set for man accused of shooting 2 girls in Shaker Heights