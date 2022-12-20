Community West Foundation hosts Socks + donation drive to keep homeless warm during cold months

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) -Think about your socks. It’s easy to forget about them but this time of year they’re indispensable.

One local organization is collecting unique items for those in need this holiday season and some other warm-weather gear.

Community West Foundation hosted a Socks+ donation drive at Common Threads in Fairview Park Monday, collecting items for those who are unhoused.

General Manager Anthony Briggs says the gifts have been rolling in.

“Yeah, people are super generous, my favorite part of the job is seeing how generous people are all the time and they come, they give of their time, their effort, their money and they allow us to give it off to others in need to make our world a little bit better,” said Briggs.

Community West started Socks + in 2014 after finding that socks are the number one requested item from those who are homeless.

Monetary donations are always welcome and can be made online at SocksPlus.org or mailed to the Community West Foundation office located at 800 Sharon Drive, Suite C, Westlake, OH 44145. A gift of just $10 will help purchase 10 pairs of socks. A larger donation provides socks PLUS gloves, hats, boots, and other necessities that are so desperately needed. When you support Socks+, 100% of your donation is used to provide caring assistance to our struggling neighbors.

