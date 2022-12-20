End of week storm to bring damaging winds, snow, and bitter cold (FIRST ALERT DAYS FRIDAY/SATURDAY)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mostly cloudy sky today with a high in the 35 to 40 degree range. A serious blast of arctic air will invade much of the country the next few days. An intense storm develops near St. Louis by afternoon Thursday. This storm will rapidly intensify and track over Toledo later Thursday night. Moisture moves in later Thursday morning into our area. It will be in the form of rain. The steadiest rain will be Thursday night. An arctic front tracks through early Friday morning. Temperatures fall fast and the wind really begins to pick up. Everything will ice over quickly. This is what we call a Flash Freeze. Temperatures will drop into the single digits by evening. Winds out of the southwest will gust over 60 mph at times. Power loss a big threat here. Snow is in the forecast. The worst of the system snow looks to be Friday afternoon and night. Several inches of snow could fall. Dangerous cold and damaging winds Friday night and Saturday.

