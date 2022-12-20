2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Richland County JFS employee indicted after allegedly getting benefits for boyfriend and his child

By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richland County Grand Jury has indicted a former public assistance specialist who allegedly used her position to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, according to Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Rebecca Shafer is facing seven felony counts, including theft in office, telecommunications fraud, illegal use of food stamps, and Medicaid eligibility fraud, under the indictment, according to court documents that were unsealed Monday in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit received a complaint from the administrator of Richland County Job and Family Services (JFS) concerning an employee who allegedly used her position to improperly secure Medicaid and SNAP benefits for her boyfriend and his child.

Her actions allegedly resulted in her boyfriend and child receiving $39,670 in Medicaid benefits and $8,304 in SNAP benefits.

Shafer quit her job at Richland County JFS in April 2021. She was arraigned in Richland County Common Pleas Court on Monday afternoon.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 97 convictions resulting in more than $4.9 million in restitution.

The team receives hundreds of tips about suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

