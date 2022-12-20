2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Gov. Mike DeWine recaps 2022 and his plans for 2023

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in Avon Lake, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a month out from winning his reelection bid, spoke to 19 News about his plans to shift focus to the new year and his plans for the state.

The year to come may turn into a fairly tumultuous year in the Capitol as many high-profile bills have a chance to be sent to the governor’s desk.

Marijuana legalization, the current state of abortions, and voter rights bills have already been announced to hit Columbus.

The governor will also be overseeing the first legalized sports gambling within the state. Legalization begins on Jan. 1 at midnight.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Gov. DeWine interview
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to pass during an NFL football game...
Browns designate Center Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve
(Source: WOIO)
Debate heats up over ice in Cleveland Heights rink
Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on...
42-year-old victim identified in Akron shooting