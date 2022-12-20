Gov. Mike DeWine recaps 2022 and his plans for 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a month out from winning his reelection bid, spoke to 19 News about his plans to shift focus to the new year and his plans for the state.

The year to come may turn into a fairly tumultuous year in the Capitol as many high-profile bills have a chance to be sent to the governor’s desk.

Marijuana legalization, the current state of abortions, and voter rights bills have already been announced to hit Columbus.

The governor will also be overseeing the first legalized sports gambling within the state. Legalization begins on Jan. 1 at midnight.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.