Jarvis Landry set to return to FirstEnergy Stadium

Ward on Landry: “He had a huge impact.”
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry will make his return to Cleveland on Saturday when the New Orleans Saints are in town.

Multiple players commented on what Landry meant to the organization during his time here.

“I think he had a huge impact,” tight end David Njoku told the media on Tuesday. “I think he was one of the main reasons we got this thing turned around along with obviously a few other players.”

Njoku added Landry’s mentality and approach to the game rubbed off on a lot of players- even those on the defensive side of the ball.

“I feel he was one of those guys who helped kind of turn this organization around and brought a lot of wins to this organization,” cornerback Denzel Ward said. “He is a leader on and off the field and made plays. Wish he was still here, but he is a great player, a great person and is a good guy.”

