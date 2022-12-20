2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Snowstorm headed to Northeast Ohio: Here’s how ODOT, firefighters plan to keep you safe

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This upcoming snowstorm won’t stop first responders from doing their jobs, but it could slow them down.

Lt. Jason Buss from Richmond Heights Fire says that’s why it’s important for departments to be prepared for the snow.

If you can, it’s helpful for first responders if you have a clean path to your house in case they need to get inside.

“On a day to day basis, when we know it’s going to snowy day, the firefighters will pack a go-bag with a change of clothes,” said Buss.

Buss says this year crews have access to a battery-operated snow blower when they go out on calls.

“While our paramedics are treating patients inside the home, the other can be making a clear path so the ambulance guy can get to and from the house really safe,” he added.

The Richmond Heights Fire Department aren’t the only ones prepping for the storm.

Amanda McFarland from ODOT says they are keeping an eye on the forecast.

“That way we can staff accordingly, even though we are going into the weekend and holiday, we are going to staff as needed depending on how this storm makes landfall,” said McFarland.

If you plan on traveling in the snowstorm, McFarland recommends taking things slow and make room for the plows.

“And additionally, make sure you got an emergency kit in your car, you never know when you might get stuck behind a crash or an incident,” McFarland added.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Days: End of week storm to bring damaging winds, snow, bitter cold
19 First Alert Weather Days: End of week storm to bring damaging winds, snow, bitter cold
19 First Alert Forecast - Dec. 19, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Dec. 19, 2022
Major Winter Storm to impact holiday travel end of week
19 First Alert Weather Days: Blizzard conditions forecast at end of week with snow, damaging wind, bitter cold
Blizzard conditions forecast at the end of the week
Blizzard conditions forecast at the end of the week