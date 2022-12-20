Snowstorm headed to Northeast Ohio: Here’s how ODOT, firefighters plan to keep you safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This upcoming snowstorm won’t stop first responders from doing their jobs, but it could slow them down.

Lt. Jason Buss from Richmond Heights Fire says that’s why it’s important for departments to be prepared for the snow.

If you can, it’s helpful for first responders if you have a clean path to your house in case they need to get inside.

“On a day to day basis, when we know it’s going to snowy day, the firefighters will pack a go-bag with a change of clothes,” said Buss.

Buss says this year crews have access to a battery-operated snow blower when they go out on calls.

“While our paramedics are treating patients inside the home, the other can be making a clear path so the ambulance guy can get to and from the house really safe,” he added.

The Richmond Heights Fire Department aren’t the only ones prepping for the storm.

Amanda McFarland from ODOT says they are keeping an eye on the forecast.

“That way we can staff accordingly, even though we are going into the weekend and holiday, we are going to staff as needed depending on how this storm makes landfall,” said McFarland.

If you plan on traveling in the snowstorm, McFarland recommends taking things slow and make room for the plows.

“And additionally, make sure you got an emergency kit in your car, you never know when you might get stuck behind a crash or an incident,” McFarland added.

