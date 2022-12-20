2 Strong 4 Bullies
Streetsboro police charge man with domestic violence after violent argument

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police and the Metro Swat Team arrested a 49-year-old man Monday evening after what police said was a violent argument inside a home.

Streetsboro Police Chief Tricia Wain said officers responded to the 8900 block of Portage Pointe Drive around 7 p.m. after someone inside the residence called 911.

A neighbor also heard the yelling and made a separate call to 911, said Chief Wain.

According to police, the suspect, Jason Perotta, had turned violent against a 75-year-old man and a 72-yea-old woman.

Perotta was arrested after a “short barricade situation” and transported to the Portage County Jail.

Chief Wain said the couple was not injured.

Perotta is charged with two counts of first degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

