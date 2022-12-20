Summit County to open warming center for cold holiday weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking ahead to a cold winter weekend, Summit County is extending hours at Summit Lake Community Center to serve as a warming center.

According to a release from the city of Akron, from this Friday through Monday the facility, located at 380 W. Crosier Street, will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a warming center for residents in need.

All other community centers will be closed for the holiday weekend, the release stated.

“The forecast is calling for a significant drop in temperatures for the holiday weekend and we want to offer folks a place to go who may not have anywhere else to warm up for the holiday,” said Mayor Daniel Horrigan. “Understanding that many public spaces may be closed for Christmas, we’ve opened up a center close to the emergency overnight shelter so residents can get out of the cold and enjoy some comfort and holiday spirit for the weekend.”

The emergency overnight shelter, at 111 E. Voris Street, will be open Friday through Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

