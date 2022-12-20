U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man wanted for multiple carjackings, armed robberies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man wanted for committing multiple crimes in Cuyahoga County was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after a short foot chase Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Marshals, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked down Andre Lovett to a home near the 1800 block of Wymore St. in Cleveland.

When they arrived, U.S. Marshals said Lovett jumped out a second story bedroom window and took off running.

Lovett was arrested several blocks later.

One of the task force members suffered a serious, but non-life threatening injury during the chase, said the U.S. Marshals. That officer will undergo emergency surgery Tuesday.

According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office, from Oct. 4 through Nov. 16, Lovett was involved in three aggravated robberies, two kidnappings, four robberies, an aggravated burglary, a felonious assault, and multiple grand thefts.

In multiple incidents Lovett is accused of carjacking Cuyahoga County citizens at gun point and one in incident Lovett allegedly held a family at gun point inside their residence and then proceeded to rob them.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The days of this fugitive terrorizing citizens of Cuyahoga County is over today. Outstanding investigative work by the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office and our task force resulted in this violent fugitive being arrested.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.