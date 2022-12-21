1 month after Streetsboro teen’s suicide, FBI warns of rise in sextortion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert this week, citing a rise in sextortion targeting teenagers through coercion and blackmail.

“Victims may feel like there is no way out—it is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement.

The agency says there has been a tenfold increase in sextortion, where scammers make online connections with teenagers and trick them into sending explicit photos. Often times they’ll demand payment under the promise of keeping the photos private.

According to the FBI, more than 3,000 teens have been victimized this year with more than a dozen suicides reported.

“We have watched over the pandemic how online enticement has really increased,” said Kirsti Mouncey, president and CEO of the Cleveland-based Collaborative to End Human Trafficking. “The fact that our kids, our youth, our young people are connected to a computer at all times... that perpetrators pretty much have access to them in their bedrooms, in bathrooms [and] everywhere. It’s not surprising.”

Most of the victims are boys, according to the feds.

In November, Streetsboro High School senior James Woods took his own life after becoming a victim of sextortion.

“We didn’t even know what had happened, what was the trigger or why it happened until it was too late,” his mother Tamia told 19 News.

Woods was coerced by what he thought was a girl around his age into sending explicit photos through social media. Then, he was blackmailed into sending more than $100 in an attempt to stop the photos from being released.

“They told him they were going to ruin his life,” Tamia said. “He felt like he didn’t have no other choice.”

Even after paying the money, the photos were sent to Woods’ friend; and his parents in another attempt to steal money.

His father, Timothy found his body.

“No matter how embarrassing things are, you can always go to someone,” he told 19 News.

According to the FBI, the current wave of sextortion is believed to have origination by scammers in West African countries like Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.

“The alert is meant to thrust the issue into the public spotlight, so kids can feel more comfortable coming forward and adults can help them learn how to spot fake identities and reject anyone asking for explicit images,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite of the Justice Department’s criminal division.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

