2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

15-year-old boy missing from Cleveland

Jeremiah Denis
Jeremiah Denis(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 20 to help find missing 15-year-old Jeremiah Denis.

He was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

If you see Denis or know where he may be, call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Police warned anyone who “is found assisting with his delinquency” will be prosecuted.

Jeremiah Denis
Jeremiah Denis(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Javierre George
16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 7
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Holmes County bicyclist killed in crash with semi
City of Cleveland to open warming centers during storm