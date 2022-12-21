15-year-old boy missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 20 to help find missing 15-year-old Jeremiah Denis.

He was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

If you see Denis or know where he may be, call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Police warned anyone who “is found assisting with his delinquency” will be prosecuted.

Jeremiah Denis (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.