EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community on Dec. 20 to help find missing 16-year-old Javierre George.

George ran away from home on Dec. 7 and has not returned, according to police.

If you see George or know where he may be, call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505.

Reference report #22-07238 with your tips.

Javierre George (Euclid Police)

