2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Victims included 13-year-old
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue.
A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.
This is a developing story, check back with 19 News for the latest details.
