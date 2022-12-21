2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue.

A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story, check back with 19 News for the latest details.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.