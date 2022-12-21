2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side

Victims included 13-year-old
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue.

A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story, check back with 19 News for the latest details.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Javierre George
16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 7
Jeremiah Denis
15-year-old boy missing from Cleveland
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Holmes County bicyclist killed in crash with semi
City of Cleveland to open warming centers during storm